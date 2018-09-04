Southampton Midfielder Mario Lemina Hit With U.K.'s Biggest Ever Speeding Fine

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina has landed the U.K.'s biggest ever speeding fine worth £96k after failing to respond to the police when his car was clocked three times for speeding. 

Reported via The Sun, the 25-year-old claims he did not know whether it was his brother or cousin behind the wheel of his £50k Mercedes-AMG GLA45, stating that both were staying with him at the time, but did admit to three counts of failing to notify police after ignoring their letters. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Lemina was not present at Aldershot magistrates' club to receive his fine, which could've risen to £144k had he denied the charge, although the Saints will now discuss the incident with the Gabon international.

As well as the fine, the former Juventus man has also been banned from driving for a year after receiving 18 points on top of the 21 he had on his non-UK license.

Lemina joined the Premier League side from Serie A in 2017 for a reported £18.1m, scoring once and providing an assist in 25 appearances last campaign while operating as a holding midfielder. 

He has also played every minute of Southampton's league fixtures this season, helping the club earn their first win of the new campaign at the fourth time of asking against Crystal Palace over the weekend. 

Mark Hughes' side sit 12th in the table following the victory at Selhurst Park, and will be hoping to make it two wins in two following the international break as Southampton welcome Brighton to St Mary's on September 17th. 

