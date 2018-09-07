Harry Kewell Believes Steven Gerrard is Likely to Challenge Him for the Liverpool Job

September 07, 2018

Former Liverpool Champions League winner Harry Kewell has admitted he would love to take on the manager's job at his former club, but believes fan favourite Steven Gerrard is set to challenge him to the post. 

Kewell, who has just taken the top job at Notts County after avoiding relegation with League Two side Crawley last season, has aspirations of managing the club where he won his only Champions League medal, as reported by the Express

As quoted by the Express, Kewell said: “Why wouldn’t you want to manage Liverpool?

“Liverpool are one of the best clubs in the world. It would be a huge honour. I’m sure I’m going to have a lot of challengers for it.

Kewell thinks former teammate Gerrard is his biggest challenger for the position. The pair were both involved in Liverpool's greatest comeback of all time against Milan in the 2005 Champions League final. The Reds came back from three goals down in the second half, and eventually went on to win on penalties.

He added: “The biggest challenger would probably be Steven (Gerrard). He’d be the first one that they would want to have.

“But why not set yourself a goal and try and get to that level?”

Gerrard has recently begun his first job in management with Scottish side Rangers, and he has helped guide them to the Europa League group stages for the first time since 2011.

The former Australian international has chosen to ply his trade in the lower leagues when taking on coaching so that he could build up his reputation in the managerial world without as much pressure.

When talking on the matter, he said: "It’s easier to learn down the leagues where you are not in the spotlight and you can put your ideas forward, both good and bad.

"I never thought I’d say this, but I enjoy coaching and management more than I did playing. You can make more of a difference down here. It’s wrong to say you’ve got the hoof the ball in League Two."

