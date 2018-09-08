Loaned Out Liverpool Starlet Set for Months on the Sidelines After Suffering Fractured Cheekbone

By 90Min
September 08, 2018

Liverpool starlet Connor Randall has returned to his parent club to undergo an operation, after suffering a fractured cheekbone whilst playing for on loan for Rochdale.

22-year-old Randall joined League One Rochdale on loan this summer, after failing to convince Jurgen Klopp that he can provide suitable competition for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nathaniel Clyne at right-back this season. It was the second consecutive loan spell for Randall, who spent the 2017/18 campaign playing for Hearts in Scotland.

The Kirkby-born full back was making just his second appearance of the season for Rochdale in a Checkatrade Trophy clash against Bury on Tuesday evening, before he was forced off with the injury.

Rochdale manager Keith Hill has confirmed that the defender has now returned to Liverpool and that he is likely to be out of action for at least three months.

"He’s got a fractured cheekbone. It was a clumsy accident that led to Connor having to come off, and unfortunately for Connor, he’s going to be out for 12 weeks." Hill said, via Liverpool's official club website.


"That’s a big miss for us and it’s a shame for him. He’s back at Liverpool because he needs an operation but we’re in contact. We wish him well in his recovery."

Randall's loan deal was set to expire in January so his latest injury means that he is unlikely to return to Rochdale again, which will be a huge blow for the youngster. 


His Liverpool contract is set to expire in 2019.

