Brighton Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan Likens Seagulls' Recruitment to Rugby's Famed All Blacks

By 90Min
September 10, 2018

Brighton goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has compared his side's transfer recruitment policy to that of rugby union's all conquering New Zealand side.

Ryan has been thoroughly thrilled by the new additions who have come into the Seagulls squad, with the likes of Pascal Gross, Davy Propper and Jose Izquierdo all impressing since moving to Sussex.

As reported by the Argus, Ryan believes that the club must choose its new players based on the recruitment policy of the All Blacks, citing what he calls a ''no d***heads'' policy.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Brighton finished 15th in the Premier League last season, a comfortable seven points clear of the relegation zone. Ryan believes every player in Brighton's squad will have to play a role if the Seagulls are to avoid relegation again and so far he has been pleased with the south coast side's new additions.

He said: "It's credit to the individuals and the club itself. What they look for in players and when they bring players to the club.

PETER MUHLY/GettyImages

"It's real professionals, no one with egos, a no d***head policy.


"Everyone who comes in is entrenched in what they have to do and has the right attitude."

Ryan added: ''In football, you never know when you get an opportunity. Pascal (Gross) was disappointed not to start at Liverpool but his attitude was one of professionalism.


"Even though you don't start the game, it doesn't mean you can't have an influence.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"You can come on, score the goal that gets us a point and you are the hero. I always go back to Mario Gotze in the World Cup final in 2014. He started on the bench, came on and scored the winning goal!"

Ryan is aware that the phrase "no d***heads" was coined by the New Zealand rugby team, arch-rivals of his own Australia, and he added: "They're a rival of mine. But, whatever they do in that team, it would be nice to copy because they are pretty dominant."

Brighton's next match comes against south coast rivals Southampton, who are currently two places above the Seagulls in 12th.

