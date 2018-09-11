Ethan Ampadu's Former Manager Reveals Why Wales Wonderkid Was Rejected by England

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Former Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale has revealed that the reason Ethan Ampadu was rejected by England was because he took "too few touches".

Ampadu, who recently opted to play for Wales after making his competitive debut in a UEFA Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland, was given his first senior start by Tisdale when he managed the Grecians in 2016, and was impressed by the then 15-year-old.

As a result, Tisdale looked to contact those involved with England to recommend Amapdu. However speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, revealed his pleas fell on death ears. 

"I phoned England, very relevant people, to say you have to get hold of this chap," said Tisdale, speaking about Ampadu. 

"I haven't seen a 14-year-old as good as Ethan, but I was told he takes too few touches.They were looking for players who want to take more touches, but that is his strength, he does things in one touch or two touches and sees things early."

Despite being overlooked by the Three Lions, Ampadu instead chose to represent the country of his mother's birth, and caught the eye in the red of Wales during their Nations League opener at the heart of their midfield. 

An ambitious individual, Ampadu has spoken candidly about forcing his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans at Chelsea, with Tisdale believing he has the mindset to do so. 


As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "He's so determined as a chap, he chose Chelsea and it was no surprise that before he turned 17 he had made his first appearance there.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"Whatever happens with Ethan he will be very purposeful and he will force himself through to success. As we have seen with Wales he steps up to every level and has confidence in his own ability."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)