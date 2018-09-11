Ethan Ampadu's Former Manager Reveals Why Wales Wonderkid Was Rejected by England

Former Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale has revealed that the reason Ethan Ampadu was rejected by England was because he took "too few touches".

Ampadu, who recently opted to play for Wales after making his competitive debut in a UEFA Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland, was given his first senior start by Tisdale when he managed the Grecians in 2016, and was impressed by the then 15-year-old.

As a result, Tisdale looked to contact those involved with England to recommend Amapdu. However speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, revealed his pleas fell on death ears.

"I phoned England, very relevant people, to say you have to get hold of this chap," said Tisdale, speaking about Ampadu.

"I haven't seen a 14-year-old as good as Ethan, but I was told he takes too few touches.They were looking for players who want to take more touches, but that is his strength, he does things in one touch or two touches and sees things early."

Despite being overlooked by the Three Lions, Ampadu instead chose to represent the country of his mother's birth, and caught the eye in the red of Wales during their Nations League opener at the heart of their midfield.

An ambitious individual, Ampadu has spoken candidly about forcing his way into Maurizio Sarri's plans at Chelsea, with Tisdale believing he has the mindset to do so.





As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "He's so determined as a chap, he chose Chelsea and it was no surprise that before he turned 17 he had made his first appearance there.

"Whatever happens with Ethan he will be very purposeful and he will force himself through to success. As we have seen with Wales he steps up to every level and has confidence in his own ability."