Tottenham Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris Admits He 'Made a Mistake' Following His Arrest for Drink Driving

By 90Min
September 11, 2018

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has admitted he "made a mistake" following his arrest for drink driving in August. 

The 31-year-old was charged with the offence just days before keeping a clean sheet to help Spurs win against Manchester United last month, with the World Cup winner issuing a "wholehearted" apology following the incident. 

Clive Mason/GettyImages

It's an episode that Lloris himself would like to draw a line under, and after speaking to RMC in France, he admitted responsibility for his mistake as he now looks to focus on matters on the field. 

"Like everyone, I have my private life. I made a mistake. You have to accept responsibility for it," said Lloris. 

"I have to stay focused on the most important things to me, the pitch, my friends, my family. I always want to go out onto the field to have fun and keep improving myself."

The shot-stopper is set to appear in court on September 12th to face his charge of drink driving, with court papers suggesting that the former Lyon man was more than double the legal limit by the time police pulled him over. 

There was even reports that Lloris was at risk of losing the captaincy at Tottenham due to his brush with the law, however Mauricio Pochettino quashed such talk, instead deciding to stand by his number one. 

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

Lloris hasn't featured for both club or country since the win at Old Trafford after sustaining a thigh injury, although is hopeful of returning for the huge clash against Liverpool in the Premier League following the international break.  

