Reds Legend Jamie Carragher Issues Warning to Liverpool Summer Signing

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested that one of the Reds' summer signings should not expect to become a regular first team starter and instead settle for making an impact off the bench.

According to Carragher, 26-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri will need to accept his place in the squad for the Anfield club, given the wealth of attacking talent Liverpool already have in their roster.

However, that did not stop the former defender feeling the Swiss international could become an important figure for Liverpool.

Carragher said, via the Daily Star: “He will [still be an influence]. He made an impact at Leicester when he came on.





"If Salah comes off, is he ever going to replace him? I don’t think he will replace him as a starter but to bring him off and bring him on.

“He did make a difference when he came on [against Leicester], he may play more centrally for Switzerland, maybe something going forward for Liverpool also.”

Former Stoke City star Shaqiri joined Liverpool this summer in a £13m move but is likely to be tasked with being more of an impact player and rotation option as Jurgen Klopp's side look to compete on multiple fronts in 2018/19.

One of the main failings of Klopp's Liverpool last season was a lack of depth, which the acquisition of Shaqiri and others this summer looks to address.

The Swiss international managed 15 goals in 84 league appearances during his three years at Stoke City, and his flair and unpredictability means that he is often a handful for opposition defenders to deal with.