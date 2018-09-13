Bournemouth Could Enjoy Their Best Ever Season if Star Man Callum Wilson Stays Fit

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has made a fine start to the new Premier League season and will be desperate to complete a full top flight campaign injury free for the first time since firing the Cherries to Championship promotion in 2015.

Wilson has already scored twice in four Premier League appearances in 2018/19, netting in back-to-back opening wins over Cardiff and West Ham, marking the latter with a fine solo goal that saw him sear through the heart of the Hammers back-line.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Before even setting foot in the Premier League, Wilson was talked about as being a high profile target for Aston Villa. But he remained with Bournemouth and seemed to take to the new challenge at a higher level well, scoring five times in his first seven games.

But a cruciate knee ligament injury suffered before the end of September ruled him out for most of the rest of the season. Back to full fitness, Wilson again seemed to be doing well in the 2016/17, but again another serious injury stopped in his tracks.

When he returned from that lengthy layoff a couple of months into last season, Wilson marked what was only his second start with a hat-trick against Huddersfield. A purple patch in late December and throughout January then helped Bournemouth pick up crucial points.

Wilson, still only 26 years of age, has now been injury free for 11 months. He's enjoyed a proper summer break and pre-season and looks sharp, something is particularly impressive given how knee injuries have taken the edge off so many unlucky players in the past.

The player has retained speed and a killer instinct in front of goal. The fact that he actually leads the Premier League in 'Big Chances Missed' with six*, suggests there is still room for attainable improvement that could make him even more effective over the coming months.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

After a rest during the international break and upcoming games against Leicester, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Watford and Southampton in the next few weeks, Wilson could genuinely thrive. If he does that, a more than capable Bournemouth side could enjoy their best season ever.

Surpassing the 9th place finish from the 2016/17 season remains the target.

*Data sourced from the official Premier League website