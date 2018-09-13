Tottenham have revealed they will be without two key players for the clash with Liverpool this Saturday at Wembley Stadium, with both Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli unavailable due to injury.

The English midfielder was in action for his country in the 2-1 home defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League, before pulling out of the subsequent friendly fixture against Switzerland with a hamstring concern.

Though the club have revealed he will be 'unavailable this weekend', the short-term nature of this statement suggests that the 22-year-old might still return for Spurs' opening Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday night.

TEAM NEWS:



👤 @dele_official (hamstring) unavailable this weekend.



👤 Hugo Lloris (thigh) unavailable and expected to be out for several weeks.



👤 @JuanMFoyth (thigh) returned to training last week.



👤 @MoussaSissoko (hamstring) expected to return to training next week. pic.twitter.com/zUBDxf7hZe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the North London club also confirmed that French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has featured prominently in the headlines recently after pleading guilty to a drunk driving charge, will also miss out, due to a thigh injury.

There had been reports early on Thursday that the 31-year-old would keep his place in the team despite his conviction, but the emergence of this injury issue have put such rumors to bed. Indeed, according to the club, Lloris is "expected to be out for several weeks".

In more positive news, the young Argentinian center back Juan Foyth, who was signed back in August 2017 for a fee of around €5m, has returned to first-team training following his spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Moussa Sissoko's return is also imminent, with the French midfielder return to training anticipated to occur next week.

Despite these two high profile absences, Spurs will still harbor hopes of ending Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, with their 4-1 dismantling of the Reds in the same fixture last season providing ample confidence.