Tottenham Confirms Lloris, Alli Out vs. Liverpool; GK to Miss 'Several Weeks'

Tottenham will be without two key plays vs. Liverpool on Saturday.

By 90Min
September 13, 2018

Tottenham have revealed they will be without two key players for the clash with Liverpool this Saturday at Wembley Stadium, with both Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli unavailable due to injury. 

The English midfielder was in action for his country in the 2-1 home defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League, before pulling out of the subsequent friendly fixture against Switzerland with a hamstring concern. 

Though the club have revealed he will be 'unavailable this weekend', the short-term nature of this statement suggests that the 22-year-old might still return for Spurs' opening Champions League game against Inter on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the North London club also confirmed that French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has featured prominently in the headlines recently after pleading guilty to a drunk driving charge, will also miss out, due to a thigh injury. 

There had been reports early on Thursday that the 31-year-old would keep his place in the team despite his conviction, but the emergence of this injury issue have put such rumors to bed. Indeed, according to the club, Lloris is "expected to be out for several weeks".

In more positive news, the young Argentinian center back Juan Foyth, who was signed back in August 2017 for a fee of around €5m, has returned to first-team training following his spell on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Moussa Sissoko's return is also imminent, with the French midfielder return to training anticipated to occur next week. 

Despite these two high profile absences, Spurs will still harbor hopes of ending Liverpool's unbeaten start to the season, with their 4-1 dismantling of the Reds in the same fixture last season providing ample confidence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)