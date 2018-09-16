Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino 'OK' Following Eye Injury Sustained in 2-1 Win Over Tottenham

By 90Min
September 16, 2018

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has revealed that he is 'OK' after suffering what looked to be a serious eye injury after an altercation with Jan Vertonghen in the Reds' 2-1 win over Tottenham. 

The Brazil international confirmed the news on his official Instagram account, with many worried that the 26-year-old may have to be left out when Paris Saint-Germain arrive at Anfield on Tuesday. 

Firmino wrote: "It was just a scare, my eye is ok and so am I. Thank you for all the support and see you soon  #YNWA"

The former Hoffenheim forward had to be substituted after 74 minutes when Vertonghen's finger appeared to go deep into Firmino's eye socket. 

However, the club revealed that the player underwent hospital examinations, with the issue said to be an abrasion of the eye with no lasting damage. 

The issue will continue to be monitored by the Merseyside club up until Tuesday's Champions League opener against Le Parisians at Anfield, where a decision will be made on whether the forward can play a part. 

Firmino bagged what turned out to be the winning goal against Spurs when he tapped home from close range following a defensive mix up.

The goal was his second Premier League strike in five games this season, whilst he has also recorded two assists.

Should Firmino not be fit to play against the Ligue 1 champions, Liverpool will be far worse off given the Brazilian's significant impact. 

In their run to the Champions League final last season, Firmino scored 10 goals and assisted seven for Liverpool, the most goal involvements of any player in the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)