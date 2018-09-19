Real Madrid host Roma at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in their first UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Real Madrid is coming off its third straight Champions League title and its fourth in five years. The team beat Liverpool 3–1 in Kiev, Ukraine for the title. However, the team has undergone changes with the departure of star Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane. The team is coming off a 1–1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Roma just missed the Champions League final last season after Liverpool advanced 7–6 on aggregate. Roma is coming off a 2–2 draw against Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.

How to Watch the Match

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision USA

