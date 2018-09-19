How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Roma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Roma on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 19, 2018

Real Madrid host Roma at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in their first UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Real Madrid is coming off its third straight Champions League title and its fourth in five years. The team beat Liverpool 3–1 in Kiev, Ukraine for the title. However, the team has undergone changes with the departure of star Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane. The team is coming off a 1–1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Roma just missed the Champions League final last season after Liverpool advanced 7–6 on aggregate. Roma is coming off a 2–2 draw against Chievo in Serie A on Sunday.  

How to Watch the Match

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, Univision USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)