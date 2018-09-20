Report Claims Barcelona Open Talks With Corinthians Over €25m Move for Brazilian Starlet Pedrinho

Barcelona have reportedly opened negotiations with Brazilian side Corinthians over a potential move for their star attacker Pedrinho.

Despite being just 20 years old, Pedrinho has cemented himself in Time do Povo's side, appearing 28 times for the club just 18 months after making his debut.

Most comfortable on the right wing, Pedrinho's versatility is what sets him apart, with the Brazilian capable of occupying any position across the front line or in attacking midfield.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

According to Goal, Barca are keen to make Pedrinho the latest in a long history of talented Brazilians at the club and the move could be worth €25m.

It's understood that the youngster was brought to Barca's attention by their expert on Latin American football Andre Cury. Cury has reportedly already met with Corinthians to discuss Pedrinho's future and whether he is available for transfer.

However, the Catalans could have a fight on their hands, with both Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk also reported to be interested in the youngster who remains under contract at his current club until 2020.

With the array of talent Barca have in attacking positions, Pedrinho may not be the most urgent of transfers the club needs to make. But the Catalans are always planning for the future and perhaps Pedrinho could light up the Champions League in a few years.

Ernesto Valverde's side boast the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Malcom as attacking options out wide but may still be tempted to make a move for Pedrinho, who is yet to feature for Brazil at any age group.