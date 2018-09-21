Dele Alli Back in Training as Mauricio Pochettino Gives Hugo Lloris Injury Update

Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko both returned to Tottenham training on Friday and will be assessed to see if they will be fit in time for Saturday's match at Brighton.

Both players have been suffering with hamstring injuries. Sissoko has been sidelined since August and hasn't played since the season opener against Newcastle, while Alli was injured on international duty with England.

After three consecutive defeats to Watford, Liverpool and Inter, Mauricio Pochettino is hoping to get some positive news on the injury front.

Good to be back training 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/iocHRfrHIx — Dele (@dele_official) September 20, 2018

Speaking to Tottenham's official website on Thursday, Pochettino said: "Tomorrow will be their first session with the group, we will assess them and if they can be available to be part of the squad."

Pochettino also spoke about Tottenham's first choice goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, who has missed the last three games with a thigh injury.

Lloris was charged with drink driving last month, for which he was fined £50,000 and banned from driving for 18 months. Pochettino suggested that the stress of that incident and its aftermath could have contributed to Lloris' injury.

"I think he was under stress during the game against Manchester United," said Pochettino, quoted by the Daily Mail. "The added stress maybe created that injury.

"The injury now is helping him to take time and think and be a little bit more relaxed. To compete after what happened was a massive stress for him."

Michel Vorm has deputised in Lloris' absence but has failed to impress. He was particularly culpable for Georginio Wijnaldum's opening goal in last weekend's defeat to Liverpool.