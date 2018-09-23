Pundit Andy Gray Hails Liverpool Star as Best Player in the World in His Position

By 90Min
September 23, 2018

Andy Gray has declared that Virgil van Dijk is the best central defender in football today.

The Dutchman, who joined Liverpool from Southampton back in January, has quickly built a reputation as a leader on the pitch for the Reds and has the game to back up the vocals as well.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Van Dijk has been everything Liverpool have needed him to be and his performances have helped them maintain an unblemished record in their Premier League campaign thus far. 

Gray - who played as a striker for the likes of Aston Villa and Everton back in the day and is now a pundit - has admitted that he can't think of anyone who outshines the Reds man defensively.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

“Someone said to me, ‘is he one of the best centre-backs in world football?’ It hadn’t crossed my mind at the time but then I suddenly thought, ‘okay, who’s better?’,” Gray said on beIN Sports.

“I was honestly struggling to come up with three or four or five centre-backs who are better than him. He is as good as that’s around and, it doesn’t pain me to say it, but he’s a top footballer who’s going to get better.”

Gray would later confess that Sergio Ramos was probably the only exception, but didn't rate the Spaniard as being significantly better than Van Dijk anyway.

The Anfield side, meanwhile, will be facing two of their biggest tests next week, with a pair of matches against Chelsea coming up in the Carabao Cup and the league. And they could potentially face Maurizio Sarri's men bereft of their strongest defensive force.

The centre-back was forced off with a rib injury against Southampton on Saturday but Liverpool were able to emerge 3-0 winners, having scored all of their goals in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp has since played down the injury, saying it's nothing serious and should be okay.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"He already had a bruise in the ribs before the PSG game, which is very uncomfortable and he got another hit there," the manager explained.

"It's not cool but should not be too serious. It should be absolutely OK, hopefully. I didn't hear anything different."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)