Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 7

After another fun filled week of Carabao Cup action, our attention turns back to the Premier League this weekend and for all us spectators, eyes are back on the fantasy prize.

Another full programme of fixtures will see Saturday afternoon crammed full of excitement and big games, just like the good old days. Sadly though, we have next week's Champions League fixtures to thank for that, not a return to sanity and regular 3pm kick offs returning.

Bumper television deals aside, let's focus ourselves on the real talking point of the day - just who should you pick for this weekend's fixtures? Here, we take you through the best, and worst, runners and riders.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Rui Patricio - It's been a highly impressive start to Premier League life for Wolves, losing only once in their first six games. Coming up against goal shy Southampton at home should provide the perfect platform for three points, and a clean sheet to boot.

Ederson - It seems pretty obvious to say that Manchester City are overwhelming favourites this weekend to dismantle Brighton at the Etihad. And for good reason, as they probably will. What's more, there is a pretty decent chance of keeping a clean sheet in the process. Get this man in.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Who's Not





Ben Foster - Watford got off to a fantastic start this season, surprisingly winning their first four games. However, the bubble has burst and after an expected defeat to Man Utd at home, the Hornets then failed to beat newly promoted Fulham. A third game on the trot without a win is likely with a trip to Arsenal ahead this weekend. Time to sub off Foster at the very least.

Alisson - You're probably thinking, what on earth are you talking about? Six wins out of six and you think the Liverpool goalkeeper is not hot? Well in truth, he hasn't been all that great. All the good work has happened ahead of him on the pitch, and the Reds winning streak was ended this past week by Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Their opponents on Saturday? Chelsea. Trust me, it's bench time.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Defenders

Who's Hot





Nacho Monreal - Arsenal seem to be finding their feet under new manager Unai Emery, and Spanish full-back Monreal could be one of those that benefits from the Gunners style of play. Popping up with a goal isn't out of the question, and it could be back-to-back clean sheets at home to Watford this weekend. Get him in.

Kieran Trippier - Strange to think that Spurs have only kept one clean sheet so far this season, given the quality of defenders they have. Against Huddersfield this weekend though, Trippier and co. have the chance to improve that record against a Terriers team without a win so far this season. Potential assist territory beckons too.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Who's Not





Phil Jones - Unlikely as it may be that Jones is in your team already, it's definitely time to cast him adrift if you do. With a penalty miss in the week, a stinging criticism from his manager and his spot in the squad, let alone starting lineup, in question - it's time to rid yourself once for all.

Michael Keane - On paper, you'd think this weekend's fixture at home to Fulham might provide Everton with an opportunity to claim a valuable three points. The Cottagers are dangerous though under the guidance of Slavisa Jokanovic, and with in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic among their ranks, they possess a genuine goal threat. A less then comfortable weekend ahead for Keane.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Midfielders

Who's Hot





James Maddison - This lad is going to be a star of the future. Leicester's attacking midfielder scored a peach last weekend, and has stepped up to Premier League level with relative ease. Newcastle await and Maddison has every chance of impressing once more.

Riyad Mahrez - The pressure has been on Man City's £60m signing to impress, and Mahrez is now starting to deliver the goods. Two goals from the bench last weekend, followed by a midweek strike, suggests the Algerian is finding his feet in Manchester. A start beckons against Brighton, and a bagful of points potentially await.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Who's Not





Jesse Lingard - No goals, no assists and nothing much to speak of this season from the Manchester United and England star. A trip to improving West Ham awaits this weekend, and while the Hammers often play people into form, Lingard just hasn't looked himself. Time for a swift exit from the team.

Kenedy - The Chelsea loanee was absolutely desperate to return to St James' Park, having impressed greatly towards the back end of last season. It's all gone wrong for Kenedy this season though, missing a penalty against Cardiff and failing to create a single chance for his team. Not good.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Forwards

Who's Hot





Sergio Aguero - In truth, when is Manchester City's talisman not a good pick to make? But if for some reason you haven't got him patrolling your front line, now is the time to change that. The Argentine is often at his most devastating best at the Etihad, with Brighton's defence sure to be having sleepless nights.

Callum Wilson - It wasn't a great weekend by any means for Bournemouth last time out, with a 4-0 stuffing at Burnley stopping the Cherries very firmly in their tracks. Wilson is one man who should be fresh though, and at home to Crystal Palace this Monday, he may well fancy adding to the two goals he has scored so far this season. Worth a pop as the hosts look to bounce back.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Who's Not





Olivier Giroud - Chelsea fans will hope that Giroud's inclusion on this list acts as a catalyst to bigger and better things. The World Cup winner's link up play has looked good, but both he and Alvaro Morata are struggling to affect the goalscoring column, despite Chelsea's good form. Liverpool at home this weekend makes him a sure fire candidate to pop to one side for now.

Glenn Murray - The statistics would again suggest, this is a mad suggestion. But when you're travelling to the Etihad, you can expect your chances to be somewhat limited. Murray's been exceptional for Brighton this season, but he can expect a rather quiet Saturday afternoon.