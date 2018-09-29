Crystal Palace Star Mamadou Sakho in Line for France Call-Up After Impressing for Eagles

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho is set for a call-up to the French national team, according to reports.



The 28-year-old has made a bright stat to his Premier League campaign, having already kept three clean sheets in the Eagles' opening six games, and has been ever-present in Roy Hodgson's back line this season.

He's is quickly becoming a fan favourite at Selhurst Park in just his second full season with the club. Now, he is set to be rewarded for his efforts as according to L'Equipe (via Sport Witness ) Sakho could be called up tot he national side as a replacement for the injured Samuel Umtiti in Didier Deschamps' squad.



The Barcelona defender picked up a knee injury and, although the full extent to the injury is not yet known, many fear he may have torn his ligaments which would keep him out of action for quite some time.



Now, L'Equipe are suggesting that should Umtiti become unavailable for selection, Deschamps may turn to either Sakho, Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City or Dortmund's Abdou Diallo as a replacement.

Sakho has already represented his country on 28 occasions. However, his last appearance came in 2016 as the defender was left on the reserve list for France's World Cup squad in the summer, a competition they then went on to win.



