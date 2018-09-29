Dele Alli Makes Surprising Omissions as Tottenham Ace Reveals Dream 5-a-Side Team

Dele Alli might have some explaining to do when he next sees his Tottenham teammates, with the attacking midfielder overlooking most of Spurs' current squad when picking his ultimate five-a-side team.

Only one of Tottenham’s current crop makes the cut for Alli’s dream team and it’s not Harry Kane or Christian Eriksen. In fact, it’s club captain Hugo Lloris who has the prestigious honour of filling the goal in a very attacking side.

Football’s most recognisable duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo both make the cut alongside Brazilian icon Ronaldinho. Current Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard fills the final spot, which is no surprise considering he was Alli’s childhood hero.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Alli has spoken before about his desire to emulate Gerrard having watched him in his prime as an up and coming young star. The 22-year-old als admitted Lloris will likely be very busy in his side that didn’t offer much defensive stability.

The interview was conducted as a part of the Daily Mirror fantasy five-a-side series where Alli clarified his choices, saying: "When I was younger it was more about supporting players. Watching the sort of players who played in a similar position to me.

"Just watching him, you could tell how much love he had for the game and how much he hated losing, and his desire. The way he captained his country and Liverpool was a joy to watch.

Mark Metcalfe/GettyImages

"I'm going to play very attacking. Ronaldinho, Messi. I love Gerrard, I'm going to have to say Gerrard, and Ronaldo - Gerrard is going to have to play deeper!

"[In goal] Definitely Hugo Lloris. I've seen him, and obviously training with him. In small-sided games, he's really sharp," the Spurs ace added.

Alli was recently sidelined by injury and will not be available for selection in the Premier League this weekend or when his side face Messi and Barcelona midweek.