Gonzalo Higuain Compares Milan & Madrid Derbies While Revealing He Was Forced Out of Juventus

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Gonzalo Higuain has opened up on his move from Juventus to AC Milan in the summer, claiming that the Serie A champions 'kicked him out' to make room for superstar signing Cristiano Ronaldo. 

The Argentine striker, who made the loan move to AC Milan this summer, claims he didn't want to leave Juve after two successful seasons, but had an idea he was on the way out as soon as the 2017/18 campaign was brought to a close.

“From the day of the Coppa Italia final I had an idea that something had broken,” Higuain told Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

“And then they took Ronaldo. The decision to leave wasn’t mine, I gave everything for Juventus and won a lot of trophies.

“Then Cristiano arrived and the club wanted to make a leap in quality. They told me I couldn’t stay, and that they were trying to find a solution. The best solution was Milan.”

Higuain moved on an initial season long loan, with an option to buy for €36m, and has so far hit the ground running, scoring six goals in seven appearances. 


He will be hoping to carry his impressive form into his first Milan derby this weekend - a fixture he compared to the illustrious Madrid derby he played in for Real

“All derbies have a special flavour,” Higuain added. “It’ll be the same this time, and because it’s my first for Milan it’ll be nice to play in it. We’re waiting with tranquility, concentration and the desire to do well.

“The fact that San Siro will be almost totally on their side will be extra motivation for us. This is a passionate derby, it’s like the one in Madrid."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)