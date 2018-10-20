Manuel Pellegrini States That West Ham Defender Arthur Masuaku Still Has Room to Impr

Manuel Pellegrini has been speaking about his West Ham team before his sides encounter with Tottenham on Saturday afternoon. The Chilean singled out left back Arthur Masuaku for needing to make improvements to his game.

The Congolese left back has cemented his place in the West Ham side this season, beating out Aaron Cresswell to the left back spot.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However Pellegrini has suggested that his left back still has room for improvement, despite his recent consistent performances.

"I knew about Aaron when I was here with Man City. Arthur is maybe a more attacking player but he has to improve a lot defending so we have in that position very good cover" said Pellegrini when discussing his options at full back.

Masuaku joined West Ham from Olympiakos in 2016, and played 27 league matches for the Hammers last season. He has often showed glimpses of his attacking talent during his time in East London, but has had to share the position with Aaron Cresswell for much of his time at the club.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Following their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday, West Ham now precariously sit just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.