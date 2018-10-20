Pep Guardiola Reveals English Starlet Jadon Sancho Is Unlikely to Return to Manchester City

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Pep Guardiola believes that it is unlikely that youngster Jadon Sancho will return to Manchester City while he is still managing the club. The Borussia Dortmund winger, who recently made his England debut during the last international break, left City two years ago in search of first team football. 

Sancho didn't leave City on the best of terms. City offered him a record contract for an academy player, but after seeing the club sign Leroy Sane for £37m and pursue Alexis Sanchez, Sancho declined the offer. 

Guardiola responded by leaving Sancho out of the club's pre-season tour squad to America, and Sancho retorted by missing training. The situation ended with Sancho joining Dortmund, where his career has really kicked on. 

City allegedly inserted a first refusal clause in Sancho's deal with Dortmund (should they match any rival bid), leading to speculation that the Manchester club may go back to sign their former academy prospect. However Guardiola seemed to put such rumours to bed, at least while he's manager. 

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola seems to think it will be difficult for Sancho to make a return. 

“I don't know, in football you never say no but when he decided to move on it's because he didn't want to be here," Guardiola said. 

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I think that means he's not looking forward to be here - but maybe in the future with a new club, new manager.”

“We are in an age where you cannot control. We know what we've done with Jadon, we did everything and he decided to move. All the best. We hope he can achieve what he was looking for. It's a good sign for England him going there it's so important for the future. I'm glad he's playing well and all the best.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sancho has played a key role in Dortmund's table topping start to the Bundesliga season. The Londoner tops the European assist charts with six, and he as also found the net once this season. He looks set to start for Dortmund in their clash with Stuttgart on Saturday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)