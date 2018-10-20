Pep Guardiola Reveals English Starlet Jadon Sancho Is Unlikely to Return to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola believes that it is unlikely that youngster Jadon Sancho will return to Manchester City while he is still managing the club. The Borussia Dortmund winger, who recently made his England debut during the last international break, left City two years ago in search of first team football.

Sancho didn't leave City on the best of terms. City offered him a record contract for an academy player, but after seeing the club sign Leroy Sane for £37m and pursue Alexis Sanchez, Sancho declined the offer.

Guardiola responded by leaving Sancho out of the club's pre-season tour squad to America, and Sancho retorted by missing training. The situation ended with Sancho joining Dortmund, where his career has really kicked on.

"We did everything we could"



Pep Guardiola opens up on Jadon Sancho's departure from Manchester City and whether he could one day return.



More: https://t.co/9T5aYKf6UG pic.twitter.com/AFzCp9Syod — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2018

City allegedly inserted a first refusal clause in Sancho's deal with Dortmund (should they match any rival bid), leading to speculation that the Manchester club may go back to sign their former academy prospect. However Guardiola seemed to put such rumours to bed, at least while he's manager.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola seems to think it will be difficult for Sancho to make a return.

“I don't know, in football you never say no but when he decided to move on it's because he didn't want to be here," Guardiola said.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“I think that means he's not looking forward to be here - but maybe in the future with a new club, new manager.”

“We are in an age where you cannot control. We know what we've done with Jadon, we did everything and he decided to move. All the best. We hope he can achieve what he was looking for. It's a good sign for England him going there it's so important for the future. I'm glad he's playing well and all the best.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Sancho has played a key role in Dortmund's table topping start to the Bundesliga season. The Londoner tops the European assist charts with six, and he as also found the net once this season. He looks set to start for Dortmund in their clash with Stuttgart on Saturday.