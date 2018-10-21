Manchester United Looking to Prevent Club Ambassadors From Publicly Criticising Jose Mourinho

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Manchester United are reportedly looking to prevent their various club ambassadors from publicly criticising their under-fire manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach has come under heavy scrutiny for United's slow start to the season and speculation is continuing to mount surrounding his future at the club. Rumours even suggested that his job was on the line before the international break and that a poor result in a previous match against Newcastle at Old Trafford would have led to his immediate dismissal.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, during the game against the Magpies, United's raft of club legends who now act as club ambassadors were advised not to throw any criticism in the direction of Mourinho.

United's premium hospitality seats offer the opportunity to meet and greet a host of former Manchester United stars, including the likes of Bryan Robson, Andy Cole and Denis Irwin, all of whom engage with fans and provide their opinions on the current state of affairs at the club.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

At the start of the season, all of the ambassadors were sent code of conduct letters which advised them to be constructive in their criticism of the club and its players, but now any criticism pointed towards Mourinho is said to be off limits.

A number of former players now work as TV pundits, including Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand, with all of them being very critical of both Mourinho and United's owner Ed Woodward recently.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

United will not be able to exert any control over those players as they currently have no affiliation with the club, meaning they can only influence what is being said by former players who are working at Old Trafford.

