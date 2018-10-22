Jose Mourinho Sweating on FA Sanctions as Referee Includes Fight in Official Report

Jose Mourinho could face punishment from the Football Association over the incident with Chelsea assistant coach Marco Ianni at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Ianni appeared to antagonise Mourinho after Ross Barkley's 96th minute equaliser, celebrating in front of the Manchester United manager twice in quick succession. Mourinho responded the second time and had to be restrained on the touchline.

The Mirror understands that referee Mike Dean has included the incident in his official match report, so both Mourinho and Ianni face a nervous wait to discover whether or not they will face charges.

The guy who went to wind up Manchester United bench was Marco Ianni, Maurizio Sarri’s second assistant#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/S3aBxk4eHP — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 20, 2018

Dean's report will provide detail on whether he felt the incident was appropriately dealt with at the time. If it was, then the FA are less likely to dish out punishment.

It will also depend on what happened in the tunnel afterwards, out of the sight of television cameras. It is believed that Mourinho continued his attempts to confront Ianni and waited outside the Chelsea dressing room.

He did, however, receive a full apology from Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri at full time, and later from Ianni himself. Mourinho attempted to defuse the situation in his post-match press conference by revealing that he had accepted these apologies.

The Guardian believes that United and Chelsea will escape without punishment, but will be given warnings about their future conduct.

United had come from behind to lead at Stamford Bridge thanks to two well-taken goals from Anthony Martial, but Barkley's late leveller preserved Chelsea's unbeaten record.

Jose Mourinho says Marco Ianni apologized to him after the game and he accepts it. Called it “bad education” & did he things like that as a youngster



Says it is awful result for Man United: “When you are the best team you want to win. We dominated 2nd half.” #MUFC #CFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/ZQQtg1l3tw — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) October 20, 2018

United are back in action on Tuesday as they host Juventus in the Champions League, while Chelsea welcome BATE Borisov to Stamford Bridge on Thursday.