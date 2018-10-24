Manchester United Charged for Pitch Invasion in Champions League Tie Against Juventus

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA after three fans invaded the pitch during and after their Champions League match against Juventus on Tuesday.

One fan ran onto the pitch just a few minutes into the game at Old Trafford and high fived Cristiano Ronaldo before being taken away by stewards.

Manchester United have been charged by UEFA over the pitch invasion during the Champions League defeat to Juventus yesterday . — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 24, 2018

Two more supporters invaded the pitch after the match with the intention of taking a selfie with Ronaldo, and the Portuguese star obliged one of them.

However, the Manchester Evening News reports that all three fans could now face lifetime bans for their actions, and United may also face punishment for the second successive Champions League match, having being charged by UEFA.

After their last group game against Valencia, United were fined €5,000 for the late arrival of the team and €10,000 for the delayed kick off, while Jose Mourinho was given a warning.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The last English team to face punishment for a pitch invasion was Tottenham, who were fined €15,000 after three supporters came onto the field during their Europa League tie against Partizan Belgrade in 2016.

More recently, UEFA charged Bayern Munich after several supporters left the stands and approached Franck Ribery and Toni Kroos during the Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid last season.

The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will hear the charges against United on November 22 before deciding whether punishment is necessary.