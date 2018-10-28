Leicester City Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha & Four Others Lose Their Lives in Helicopter Crash

By 90Min
October 28, 2018

Leicester City have confirmed the heartbreaking news that club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with four other people, have lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The incident occurred just outside the club's King Power Stadium on Saturday night, shortly after Leicester's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League. 

Leicester won the Premier League title under Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership, overseeing a period of remarkable and unforeseen success at the club.

The club have on Sunday night issued a statement confirming the news.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The statement in full reads: "It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss.

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"A book of condolence, which will be shared with the Srivaddhanaprabha family, will be opened at King Power Stadium from 8am on Tuesday 30 October for supporters wishing to pay their respects.

"Supporters unable to visit King Power Stadium that wish to leave a message can do so through an online book of condolence, which will be made available via lcfc.com in due course.

"Both Tuesday’s First Team fixture against Southampton in the EFL Cup and the Development Squad fixture against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup have been postponed

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"Everyone at the Club has been truly touched by the remarkable response of the football family, whose thoughtful messages of support and solidarity have been deeply appreciated at this difficult time."

The football world has on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of the helicopter crash.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages
Stephen Pond/GettyImages
Stephen Pond/GettyImages
BEN STANSALL/GettyImages
Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Elsewhere, a number of tributes to the victims have begun to pour in from around the world of football.

Meanwhile, many more tributes and condolences continued to flood in from around the football world.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Leicester City Football Club and everybody affected by the incident at this time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)