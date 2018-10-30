Leicester Considering Renaming Their Stadium in Honour of Their Late Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City are said to be considering renaming their stadium to honour their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Saturday evening.

The 60-year-old lost his life alongside four other passengers when the helicopter he was in crashed shortly after taking off from the King Power stadium on Saturday evening following Leicester's 1-1 draw against West Ham.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Two members of Vichai's staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, also died along with pilot Eric Swaffer and co-pilot Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

According to ESPN, Vichai's son Aiyawatt, along with other senior members of the King Power Group, are in favour of renaming the King Power Stadium to the Khun Vichai Stadium.

In addition to this, the club will build a brand new $100m training facility that will bear Vichai's name, including a 500 seat stadium and 12 training pitches.





"What is important now is to give the Srivaddhanaprabha, King Power and Leicester City family time to grieve," a King Power spokesperson said. "In due course we will release memorial details and are touched by the public outpouring of support and condolences.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"The King Power Stadium is already a celebration of Khun Vichai's successful business and we would be open, with family, club and supporter consultation, to discussing a name change in Khun Vichai's honour.

"We are aware of petitions seeking this type of change as well as for a statue at the club and will discuss all these wishes with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the football club."

One senior King Power official has also suggested that Vichai's seat in the director's box at the stadium could be painted red, to both stand out amongst a stadium full of blue and because it was his lucky colour.