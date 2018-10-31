Bernardo Silva Omits Man Utd From List of Premier League Title Rivals

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed which teams he believes will be competing for the Premier League title at the end of the season, failing to mention Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

City currently sit first in the table, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all close behind. They boast a nine-point lead over rivals United, who are eighth in the league after an abysmal start to the season.

In an interview with The Evening Standard, Bernardo Silva insisted that there are several teams who are in the race for the Premier League title, but did not include United as one of those teams.

He said: “I think either Chelsea and Liverpool, they are very strong. Arsenal as well, even Tottenham.





“I think it will be harder because last season nobody was expecting us to win as many games and to reach that level of points so this season the teams they know they have to do better to beat us.

“Of course it will be very hard, but we will work every game to get the three points and at the end of it try and celebrate winning one more Premier League."

The 24-year-old then warned the rest of the league that City are not yet playing at their best, saying: “We know that we can still improve a lot.





"I think the beginning of the season was very good for us, even though we have the same points as Liverpool and the other teams are very close, but, it is what it is, we have to keep staying concentrated and to try to have a gap from those teams.”

Pep Guardiola's side are yet to taste defeat this season in the league, despite away trips to Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham, and Bernardo Silva admitted these results could be crucial. He said: “To have a draw away at Anfield, to win at the Emirates and now here at Wembley, it’s important, but still they have to come to play us at The Etihad, which is a bit better for us.

“It’s still the beginning of the season and anything can happen, we have to keep strong and with the ambition of winning every game and never relax.”