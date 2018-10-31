Chelsea & Tottenham Consider Move for Newcastle's Jamaal Lascelles in January Window

Chelsea and Tottenham are both monitoring Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles ahead of the January transfer window - with both sides looking to bolster their defence.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Newcastle's team since moving from Nottingham Forrest four years ago, becoming the club captain and a leading figure in the dressing room.

Reports from the Newcastle Evening Chronicle claim that Lascelles is wanted by the two London clubs. Several enquiries were made in the summer to sign the centre back, with Newcastle likely to refuse any offers that come in second time round.

However, it plants doubt within the ranks that if relegation fears come true for Toon fans, they may struggle to keep their star players at the club next season when the big clubs come vying for signatures.

Lascelles has made it clear that he has committed his future and loyalty to the club despite their poor start to the season, and has been a big supporter of Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez. The Magpies recently tied down the defender to a new long term contract which will keep him at St. James Park until 2023.

BREAKING: Captain @Lascelles16 has signed a new contract with the club, keeping him at #NUFC until June 2023.



👉🏽 https://t.co/OB2iNAoOkL pic.twitter.com/TKQJhdg5W9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 6, 2017

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri will want defensive replacements if Gary Cahill and Andreas Christiensen leave to find first team football elsewhere, with Lascelles looking like the right fit.

Tottenham, on the other hand will want a back up plan lined up in case someone comes bidding for star defender, Toby Alderweireld, who has yet to sign a new deal at the club.

Newcastle have failed to win this season and have 3 points from 10 games. Newcastle fans will no doubt be worried about losing their captain and will pile pressure on Mike Ashley's side to pick up the results they need to remain a Premier League side.