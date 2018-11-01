Arsenal Legend Ray Parlour Believes Tottenham Will Win Carabao Cup Ahead of Gunners Clash

Tottenham's victory in the Carabao Cup over West Ham in the week set up a quarter final clash against bitter London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour wasted no time in starting the mind games following Tottenham's victory at the London Stadium, and the former Gunners' midfielder backed Tottenham to go all the way and win the EFL Cup.

“Course they will, course they will [win a trophy]. I think it will be very soon,” stated Parlour to Alan Brazil on talkSport.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they won the Carabao Cup. They’re a good enough side, they just need to get over the final hurdle.”

Tottenham's season has, despite the club making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign, had the feel of an anti-climax. Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he has never felt so frustrated at Spurs despite their progress on the pitch this season.

A lack of summer signings and with further delays expected over the opening of the club's new stadium have left Pochettino angry, with the manager stating that the club has no interest in winning titles.

Tottenham's marked improvement under the Argentine will ultimately be decided by silverware, though the club have failed to win a trophy since 2008; a record that looms over Pochettino's tenure.

With Spurs' Champions League campaign seemingly over with both Barcelona and Inter currently out of reach, the EFL certainly offers Spurs their best chance of ending the club's long-lasting trophy drought.