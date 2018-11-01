Mauricio Pochettino Describes Davinson Sanchez as a 'Beast’ Following Win Against West Ham

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed centre-back Davinson Sanchez as 'a beast' following Spurs' 3-1 victory over West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The Spurs boss rung the changes following Monday night's defeat against Manchester City, making ten in total.

Pochettino's men put on a good display as Son Heung-min netted his first 2 goals of the season with Fernando Llorente sealing the win late on, after Lucas Perez had pulled a goal back for the Hammers. The result has lifted the mood around the club following further bad news about their new stadium, with it being delayed until the New Year and heavily over budget.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Following the game, Pochettino said (via football.london): "For me, the surprise was Davinson Sanchez, he was a beast playing two games in less than 48 hours. He has done very well, he is very strong physically and mentally. Today he was fantastic on the pitch, to praise him isn't enough, the effort was fantastic."





Sanchez put in a commanding display against a strong West Ham side including Javier Hernandez and record signing Felipe Anderson. The Columbian has been a hit with Spurs since his £40m transfer last season from Ajax, establishing himself as a first choice centre-back despite competing against the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Despite singling out Sanchez for praise, Pochettino went on to say he was pleased with efforts from his whole squad.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Spurs boss said: "Some of the players levels are completely different, some played with their national teams recently, but wasn't too much playing with us. Others have come back from injuries so they are all at different levels. Today was difficult but of course I feel so proud because they are working so hard, waiting for their opportunities."

Spurs will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Premier League this Saturday night, as they travel to Molineux to play a Wolves side that have been beaten in their last two outings against Watford and Brighton.