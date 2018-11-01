Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot & Who's Not in Gameweek 11

With another weekend of action-packed Premier League football to look forward to, it's time to swat up, take notes and prepare those all-important fantasy teams.

Some huge games await us this weekend, with Liverpool's trip to face a resurgent Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium the headline act of another all star billing. Elsewhere, in-form Bournemouth welcome Manchester United to the Vitality Stadium, while Newcastle and Huddersfield welcome Watford and Fulham respectively, with both sides still searching for the first wins of the season.

As ever, it's all to play for in the world of fantasy football - with some players absolute shoe-ins for this week and some destined for the drop. Here's our ultimate guide to who you should consider swapping in this week..

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford - Backed last week as one to take a punt on, the Everton and England keeper now finds himself very much at a boiling point. Saving a penalty last weekend at Manchester United, as well as making a multitude of other saves, earned Pickford double digit points for the second game in a row. At just £4.9m, you would be mad not to think about slotting him in for the home against Brighton this weekend.

Ben Foster - It's no coincidence that Watford's sudden revival in form has been accompanied by back-to-back clean sheets. A trip to basement club Newcastle is on the Hornets agenda this weekend with Foster, who is valued at a bargain £4.5m, sure to be confident of completing another shutout against the goal shy Magpies.

Who's Not?

David De Gea - You'd never have dreamt in a million years that arguably the best goalkeeper in the world would find himself on the list of bad fantasy eggs. But that's exactly the predicament he finds himself in - with De Gea seemingly at the head of a mass exodus from a whole host of fantasy squads. Still, if you do choose to get rid, you'll find £5.8m freed up for your transfer kitty, and a bundle of good, cheap alternatives available to replace him.

Defenders

Shane Duffy - With three consecutive victories and three clean sheets to boot, there are few hotter defenders around right now than Duffy. The Irishman has been a rock at the heart of Brighton & Hove Albion's defence, and his performances have not gone unnoticed. Over 40,000 players have drafted him in this week ahead of the Seagulls trip to Everton - risky you could say, but surely worth the gamble at just £4.6m.





Marcos Alonso - In the world of fantasy football, when is Alonso not hot? Seemingly never it would seem, as the points continue to rack up for Chelsea’s Spanish full-back. He costs a whopping £7.0m to draft in, but with a goal and six assists to his name already this season, it's not hard to see why over 46% of teams already have him. A guaranteed points connoisseur.

Who's Not?





Matt Doherty - It's been a superb start to the season for newly promoted Wolves, though the last couple of weeks have proved somewhat problematic after back-to-back defeats to Watford and Brighton. With a couple of daunting fixtures ahead (against Spurs and Arsenal), it may be time to reevaluate your defensive options and sideline Doherty if you have him. Over 16% of players do, though that figure is sure to drop ahead of this weekend - don't miss out on mixing things up.

Midfielders

Ross Barkley - There wouldn't have been many takers for the England midfielder at the start of the season, but boy has Barkley got off to a cracking start to life under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri. His confidence is back, and after scoring in a third consecutive game, he's surely a guaranteed starter against struggling Crystal Palace on Sunday. Over 240,000 players have drafted him in already for this week - make sure you add your name to the list.





Ryan Fraser - It's been a wonderful start to the season for Bournemouth, with the Cherries flying high in sixth place in the Premier League table. One factor to their success so far this season has been the form of Fraser - with the Scottish international chalking up three goals and five assists so far. At just £6.1m, he represents real value for money.

Bernardo Silva - This next one is a bit left field, but the statistics don't lie - and it seems like Manchester City's midfielder Bernardo Silva is very much out-of-favour with fantasy players across the land. The Portuguese maestro has enjoyed a great start to the season, but with the return to full fitness of Kevin de Bruyne, his minutes on the field may become limited. That might explain why almost 25,000 players have transferred the £7.6m-rated star out of their teams. It might be wise to join them.

Forwards

Callum Wilson - The Bournemouth love-in continues up front, but it's hard to ignore the achievements of Wilson this season. Five goals and seven assists is a supremely healthy return in a side that was expected to be in the lower reaches of the Premier League table - but if the Cherries early season form continues, anything is possible for Eddie Howe's men. Over 200,000 players have drafted Wilson in for this week already, and given that he costs just £6.6m, it's a no brainer.





Wilfried Zaha - It's been a sensational twelve months or so for Crystal Palace's talisman and although his team may be struggling, Zaha continues to go from strength to strength up front. Cutting in from either flank, his fast feet and trickery continues to bamboozle and inevitably, his points haul continues to build nicely. Costing just £6.9m, he's a fantastic option if you're looking for a cheap reliable points scorer.

Who's Not?





Aleksandar Mitrovic - The prolonged poor form of Fulham is becoming ever more concerning for not just the club's players and supporters, but fantasy players alike. Mitrovic's blistering start to the season has curtailed in recent weeks, leading to a mass exodus from over 100,000 teams ahead of the Cottagers trip to Huddersfield on Monday. On paper, it's a game they will feel they can win - though current momentum would suggest otherwise.