Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Will Move' for Barcelona Star Ousmane Dembele if Made Available

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is prepared to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele if the La Liga giants decide to allow the Frenchman to leave the Camp Nou, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Barça and, despite an injury to Lionel Messi, is often named on the substitute's bench for matches.

Many have suggested that Dembele's attitude and timekeeping have been to blame for his struggles, and Dembele's long-term future at the club has come into question in recent weeks.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The link between Dembele and Liverpool comes from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim that Klopp will move for the Frenchman if Barcelona look to sell him.

Klopp is believed to have been keen on signing Dembele whilst the Frenchman was at Borussia Dortmund, but the winger eventually moved to Spain for over £130m as a replacement for Neymar, who left to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

However, despite his astronomical price tag, Dembele has struggled to cement himself as a regular in Barcelona's starting lineup. He has recently been forced to watch from the sidelines as Rafinha, who is primarily a central midfielder, has been deployed on the right side of Barcelona's attack.

Dembele is widely regarded as one of the most promising young players in world football. He first emerged as a future superstar during the early stages of his career with French side Rennes, before continuing his upward trajectory in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

He racked up ten goals and 22 assists in 50 appearances during his time in Germany, and has managed to maintain a similar rate in Spain. In his 36 Barcelona appearances to date, Dembele has netted nine goals and created a further ten for his teammates.

However, Dembele has struggled for consistent minutes as he competes with the likes of Messi, Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez. With Ernesto Valverde preferring to field an out-of-position Rafinha in Dembele's place, rumours of a potential departure from the Camp Nou will no doubt continue.