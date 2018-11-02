West Ham Set to Avoid Punishment After Pitch Invasions During Carabao Cup Defeat to Tottenham

West Ham are set to escape punishment from the FA after several fans succeeded in disrupting their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham by invading the pitch.

The first pitch invasion took place in the 71st minute, immediately before Tottenham's third goal of the match. A second spectator, wearing a 'Scream' mask, rushed the field in the 90th minute, whilst a third is believed to have been stopped before he could reach the field.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, according to the Mirror, the FA will not punish West Ham for the incidents, as referee Stuart Attwell is set to tell the authorities that he is satisfied with West Ham's quick response to the incidents. The Hammers will also issue lifetime bans to the fans in question.

Security inside the London Stadium is handled by the London Legacy Development Corporation, who then pass the responsibility to subsidiary company LS185 on match days.

The group have faced serious criticism in the past after failing to control the spectators in the stadium. The most notable incident occurred earlier this year during a match with Burnley, when several fans rushed the pitch during the match.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

As well as the pitch invasions, a huge group of fans gathered below the directors box in a furious protest of the club's management as West Ham fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat.





The Hammers were in the midst of a relegation battle at the time of the match with Burnley, but their fortunes appear to be improving. They endured a truly abysmal start to the 2018/19 season, falling to four consecutive defeats, before finally finding some form.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

They have suffered just two defeats in the last six matches and currently find themselves in 13th place in the Premier League. The club are currently three points clear of the relegation zone, and they will be eager to continue their rise up the league table.