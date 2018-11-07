Bayern Munich 2-0 AEK Athens: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Lewandowski Brace Helps Die Roten to Win

Robert Lewandowski's 48th and 49th goal in the Champions League helped secure a 2-0 win for Bayern Munich against AEK Athens in Group E.

Bayern were given an early scare inside the opening five minutes, as Vasilios Lampropoulos could only head wide from a corner after finding himself in a great position, while Leon Goretzka's header needed tipping over by Vasilios Barkas at the other end moments later.

Die Roten appeared to be toiling in the first half, before they were given the chance to take the lead from the spot in the 31st minute, as the officials penalised Uros Cosic for hauling down Robert Lewandowski during a corner, with the striker stepping up to slot the subsequent penalty home to give the hosts a slender advantage at half-time.

The second half started similarly to the first, as Goretzka produced another smart save from Barkas after the German midfielder timed his run into the box well to meet Joshua Kimmich's cross on the volley, before the AEK Athens goalkeeper was well placed to deny Lewandowski on the hour.





Bayern however did manage to score once again, courtesy of Lewandowski's second of the game in the 71st minute, as the Polish marksman was afforded too much space at the far post to convert from a corner to add some gloss to the scoreline.

It could've been more for the Bundesliga side, as Serge Gnabry was denied by Barkas, before the keeper's punch rebounded off his own player to loop onto his own bar, but Lewandowski's brace proved to be enough for the win at the Allianz Arena.

Although Bayern Munich made it three wins from their opening four games in Group E with a win against AEK Athens, it was far from a convincing win for the Bavarian club, as the pressure continues to mount on Niko Kovac.

Prior to Robert Lewandowski's penalty in the 31st minute, Bayern looked sluggish both in and out of possession, as passes went astray far too often, while they produced very little by means of chances.

Things did improve in the second half, as Bayern upped the tempo which produced more opportunities, resulting in Lewandowski's second of the game, yet questions will be asked ahead of Der Klassiker this weekend.

Starting XI: Neuer (6); Kimmich (8), Boateng (6), Hummels (6), Alaba (6); Muller (7), Martinez (6), Goretzka (7); Gnabry (6), Lewandowski (7), Ribery (6).





Substitutes: Rafinha (N/A), Sanches (N/A), Wagner (N/A).

While it wasn't a vintage display from Niko Kovac's side, Joshua Kimmich impressed down the right side for Bayern Munich, with his crossing causing their Greek opponents all sorts of problems.

Delivering with pace, the 23-year-old twice set up Leon Goretzka in each half, forcing a smart save from Vasilios Barkas on both occasions, while it was his corner that caused problems for the visitors, which was eventually converted by Robert Lewandowski at the far post for the second of the game.

No player for Bayern truly stood out as having a poor game, however Jerome Boateng had a couple of nervy moments in the first half, as the 30-year-old doesn't quite look the same defender that won the Champions League in 2013 and World Cup the following year.

Starting XI: Barkas (7); Bakakis (5), Lampropoulos (5), Chigrynskiy (6), Cosic (4), Hult (5); Galanopoulos (5), Andre Simoes (4), Alef (5); Ponce (5), Mantalos (5).





Substitutes: Moran (5), Galo (5), Boye (N/A).

Next for Bayern Munich is the small matter of a game against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this weekend, while their next game in the Champions League is at home to SL Benfica at the end of the month.

AEK Athens host Atronitos this weekend, with their next Champions League game also coming at home as they host Ajax.