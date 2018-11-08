Loaned Out Liverpool Star Marko Grujic Reveals How He 'Upset' Jurgen Klopp at Hertha Berlin

Loaned out Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has 'upset' Jurgen Klopp, but for all the right reasons.

The Liverpool manger has remained an interested spectator in the Bundesliga following his seven-year stint as Borussia Dortmund manager. Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, on loan at Hertha Berlin, has suggested that Klopp still has a huge soft spot for his former side.

Grujic is currently back with Liverpool receiving treatment for an ankle injury, and, as reported by Bild, Grijic and Klopp have been speaking about the Bundesliga.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“Jurgen is still a big Dortmund fan," Grujic said. "When I was there, Hertha had just got a 2-2 at BVB. He didn’t like it and was upset.

“He is still very interested in the Bundesliga. He wanted to know everything.”

Klopp's Dortmund were the last side to win the league before Bayern Munich's recent dominance, winning back to back titles and reaching a Champions League final in 2013.

TF-Images/GettyImages

22-year-old Grujic, who is now in his third loan spell since joining Liverpool in 2016, is expected to return to Berlin in time for the team's match against Hoffenheim on November 24.

The midfielder impressed at Cardiff City during their promotion-winning campaign in the Championship in 2017/18, but was again sent out to earn more experience this term. He has made four Bundesliga appearances so far this term with Hertha Berlin.