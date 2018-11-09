Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 12

The Premier League games continue to come thick and fast as we gear up for the final international break of the calendar year.

Crystal Palace's clash with Tottenham at Selhurst Park tops proceedings on a Saturday where only six fixtures will take place, before attention switches to the headline act of the weekend - the Manchester derby between City and United at the Etihad.

But whilst crucial points are at stake in real life, there is a rather more pressing matter at hand. We are of course talking about your fantasy football teams. And with the seed now planted, let's spin you through some players to keep tabs on, and ones you should look to cast aside ahead of this weekend's action.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot





Kasper Schmeichel: Last weekend's performance away at Cardiff was perhaps the most courageous of Schmeichel's career thus far, as Leicester continue to come to terms with the untimely passing of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. The Dane demonstrated tremendous mental strength to keep a clean sheet for his side, helping the Foxes to all three points in the process. He faces an out-of-sorts Burnley this weekend and will no doubt be keen to put in a repeat performance at the King Power.

Kepa: It's been a steady start to life in England for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa, with a weight of expectation firmly placed on his shoulders following his record breaking summer move from Athletic. The Spaniard has kept five clean sheets this season, helping Maurizio Sarri's go unbeaten in the league so far. Costing just £5.5m, he represents great value for a side who have another home game this weekend against Everton.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Who's Not





Joe Hart - It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Hart, with loan spells at Torino and West Ham proceeding a permanent switch to Burnley during the summer. The former England goalkeeper may be starting to wonder where his next clean sheet is coming from though, after shipping a whopping 13 goals in his last three games. With 8.6% of fantasy players currently owning him, it might be wise to reassess the situation and look for an alternative.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Andrew Robertson: Liverpool aren't actually in the greatest form right now, despite remaining unbeaten in the Premier League. Three wins in their last nine games in all competitions could be quickly forgotten about at home to Fulham on Sunday though, with goals galore expected. One player to keep an eye on is Robertson, with the Scotsman proving incredibly popular among fantasy players. At £6.4m, he's one of the more expensive defenders on the game but he's worth every penny - time to invest if you haven't already.

Hector Bellerin: There has been a steady improvement in performances at Arsenal, and one of the main contributors to that success has been Bellerin. The Spanish right back has four assists to his name this season, already matching his tally for the whole of the last campaign. At just £5.4m, he could be considered a fantasy steal - with over 10% of players having already taken the plunge. He's certainly worth considering with a home game against Wolves coming up.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Who's Not

Luke Shaw: This season has marked a welcome return to form for Shaw, despite Manchester United's indifferent performances. The former Southampton defender is firmly established as the club's number one left back, and at just £5.0m he represents an interesting fantasy option. Statistics would suggest that is probably not a wise move though, as United have only kept one clean sheet all season. Time to get rid.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Leroy Sane: In truth, you could pick any number of Manchester City's midfield as a potential hot option for this week. But following a sensational return to form last week, it's hard to overlook Sane ahead of the Manchester derby. Last week's goal against Southampton took him to three goals and five assists in just 474 Premier League minutes, and with his price having dropped to just £9.2m, it's time to get him in your side.

Richarlison: Everton's Brazilian star is enjoying life on Merseyside, and last week's brace against Brighton took the Toffees record signing up to six goals for the season. Playing up front on his own, he's bound to get chances - and with midfielder goalscoring points up for grabs, he's suddenly become a fantasy no brainer. Over 26% of players agree, so what's stopping you?

Who's Not





Christian Eriksen: Injury has curtailed what promised to be an exciting season for Eriksen, and although he's returned to fitness, the Dane is still getting back into the swing of things for Tottenham. A start is potentially on the horizon this weekend after he reclaimed his place during the midweek Champions League win over PSV, but he's still not worth taking a risk over. If you've been holding off on selling him, it's time to do so now - with so many cheaper alternatives around.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Alvaro Morata: No, you're not dreaming - it's time to pick Morata! It's amazing what goals can do to a player's confidence, and the Blues frontman should have bags of it after scoring three times in his last two Premier League games. Some appetising fixtures are upcoming, so picking the £8.7m-rated Spaniard may be more of a long-term project, rather than a short-term gain. It's a nice problem to have though, right?

Harry Kane: He's not firing on all cylinders in the league just yet, but it's just a matter of time before Kane starts blitzing the Premier League. He loves a London derby and that's exactly what he faces this weekend in the form of Crystal Palace. Bringing him into your side comes at great expense, but his proven goalscoring ability will repay you not just this week, but for the remainder of the season. Time for Spurs' superman to deliver on the big stage for you.

Who's Not

Danny Ings: Poor Southampton are in desperate, desperate trouble - with Ings often cutting an isolated figure up front. The Saints have scored just one goal from open play since September 1 and having endured a 6-1 drubbing at Manchester City last weekend, the pressure is firmly on to bounce back this weekend against Watford. He may only cost £5.5m, but it's time to say goodbye to Ings until Mark Hughes' side sort themselves out.