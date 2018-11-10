James Maddison Reveals His First Conversation With Leicester's Late Owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

James Maddison has opened up about the heart-warming first words with Leicester City's late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha upon his summer arrival at the club.

Srivaddhanaprabha was tragically killed after his private helicopter crashed just minutes after taking off from the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' 1-1 home draw with West Ham on October 27.

Maddison, who was coveted by several clubs before signing for Leicester, revealed the heart-warming message he got from the much-loved owner at their first meeting.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He said (via The Sun): “I hadn’t been here long.

"We were doing a photo shoot when the chairman arrived, gave me a big hug and said, ‘My new No 10... go and score goals for me James!’





“I thought right away, ‘I like this guy!’ Whether you had known him for four or five months or ten years, once you’d met Vichai you knew the person he was. He was such a brilliant man.”

Maddison signed for Leicester from Championship side Norwich City in the summer for £22m, with a lot of pressure put on the youngster to fill the boots left by Riyad Mahrez who moved to Manchester City prior to Maddison's transfer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

However he has dealt with the pressure very well and has made a fine start to his Premier League career having scored three goals in his first six games, with a number of impressive performances to start the season earning him his first international call up with England.