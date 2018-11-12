Pep Guardiola Reveals Reasons Behind Full Time Scolding of Raheem Sterling After Manchester Derby

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling shone in his side's derby win over rivals United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, but the star's late showboating in the dying seconds of the contest did not go down well with manager Pep Guardiola.





With City leading 3-1 in the final moments, Sterling pulled out the tricks deep in the United half as the clock wound down. Referee Anthony Taylor then blew the final whistle and Juan Mata let the City player know exactly what he felt about the apparent lack of respect.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Guardiola then raced over and appeared to embrace Sterling in a hug, before then entering into what looked like an animated discussion with the player. Sterling seemed confused and gestured as if protesting what his agitated boss was telling him.

The exchange on the pitch was fully caught on camera and it immediately looked as though Guardiola was scolding Sterling for the showboating. The Spaniard later confirmed as much.

Pep Guardiola was generally pleased with Raheem Sterling's play on Sunday, but the manager wasn't thrilled with one aspect... pic.twitter.com/oUAVIvUCgX — Goal (@goal) November 12, 2018

"I like a lot when he played [but] the best way to defend a result is to keep the ball. He made some movements with the legs, we can avoid it but he is young, he can improve," the City is widely quoted as saying by the press after the game.

City remain top of the Premier League table as a result of their derby win, two points ahead of Liverpool after the Reds had beaten Fulham at Anfield earlier in the afternoon. Chelsea have fallen away slightly after being held to a goal-less draw by Everton.

United, meanwhile, lie eighth in the standings after their first defeat in five league games. Jose Mourinho's team are as many points behind City (12) as they are off the relegation zone.