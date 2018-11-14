Marko Arnautovic Provides Update on Future as Agent Reveals Forward Is 'Ready for the Next Step'

West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic has revealed that he is keen to leave the club to test himself against better players.

The 29-year-old has been a key player for the Hammers since joining from Stoke City in 2017, netting 16 goals in 46 appearances for the club. His goals played a huge part in helping West Ham avoid relegation last season, and he is also his side's top scorer this season, netting five times in ten outings.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

In an interview with Austrian outlet Kurier, Arnautovic admitted that the time has come for him to leave the club. He said: “I’m 29, so that’s the best age.





“It’s clear that I want to compete with the best players. But in this affair I totally trust my brother.”

Arnautovic's agent is his brother Danijel, who furthered the talk of a transfer by insisting the forward should not be facing relegation. He added: “He’s already playing in the Premier League and that’s where the best players are.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"But for a player like Marko this cannot be the end.





“He’s a big part of West Ham’s team but I think it’s possible to tease out more of him. For that to happen, he has to play for a top team. Marko is ready for the next step. A player like him should not play against relegation. He should play for the international spots.

“Marko is really enjoying playing for West Ham. He loves that club and the fans. But there is still that feeling, that this cannot be the end. And everybody should understand that.”

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Finally, Danijel was asked whether his brother could leave the club in January, admitting: "That is also possible. It was already very close in summer. Actually close enough to touch.





"There were two clubs playing Champions League this season. I can not reveal more. So there are options. And we are probing."





Arnautovic was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, with manager Jose Mourinho going to watch the 29-year-old help Austria to a 1-0 victory over Russia in May. However, the move failed to materialise and Arnautovic remained in London, but it remains to be seen whether United will choose to reignite their interest in the forward.