Richarlison Vows to Give His All for Everton Regardless of His Position Following Strong Start

Richarlison has vowed to give his all for Everton, regardless of where manager Marco Silva asks him to play, after making a strong start to life at Goodison Park.





The Brazilian forward immediately began to repay Everton’s sizeable investment to lure Richarlison from Watford during the summer, as the 21-year-old struck three goals in his first five outings for the Toffees.

Richarlison has turned his xG differential on its head by scoring six goals in his first 10 games from a total xG of only 3.4.



Now he must continue that form. This season, you wouldn’t bet against him doing it. pic.twitter.com/59U5ZqvgTP — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) November 13, 2018

Having began in his more natural left wing role, Richarlison has more recently been shifted to centre forward by Silva. However, the Brazilian has insisted that his position is not an issue. Richarlison told Everton’s official website: “I feel comfortable playing down the middle.

“I will play wherever the coach needs me and do my best for the team.

“I am doing what he is asking from me, which is to produce goals and play the way he wants. And I will carry on working hard up front.”

👍🏻 | @richarlison97 is vowing to continue pouring every available ounce of energy into his football for #EFC.



More ➡️ https://t.co/Z3yTfcQ3iL pic.twitter.com/nsF32dbOkY — Everton (@Everton) November 14, 2018

Richarlison’s switch to the central striking role in Everton’s attack appears well-suited to the high-pressing and high-energy approach that Silva demands from his side. Via the Everton website, the Brazilian is averaging 16.71 sprints per match, with only Theo Walcott registering more for the Toffees.

The former Watford star is also covering 10.70km per match on average, adding the kind of energy and commitment levels from the front line that is epitomising Silva’s style at Everton.

Richarlison failed to score during the recent 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but his hard-working approach and tireless running to force the Blues back typified the industrious nature of Everton’s game.

🤕 | @Richarlison97 will link up with @CBF_Futebol, but Gylfi Sigurdsson will be assessed later today ahead of @footballiceland fixtures. — Everton (@Everton) November 12, 2018

“It was all about giving everything,” Richarlison said of his performance at Stamford Bridge. “I only trained once during the week because I’d taken a knock [in the victory over Brighton & Hove Albion eight days previously].

“It was a battle, not just for me but for the whole group. It is hard to play at Chelsea and a point is worth a lot. We hit our target, which was to leave with at least a point.”

Richarlison is now set to be involved in the Brazil squad as his nation take on Uruguay at the Emirates Stadium, before taking on Cameroon in Milton Keynes four days later over the international break.

🔵 | Organisation, shape, team spirit and the attitude of our players all get a big 👍 from the boss! #EFCAwayDay — Everton (@Everton) November 11, 2018

The newest hero at Goodison Park will then return to club matters, as Everton face Cardiff City on Merseyside in their first game back after the break.