Man Utd Monitoring Brazil International Everton Soares & Weigh Up Potential £30m Move

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Grêmio striker Éverton Soares, as they consider launching a bid for the Brazil international.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the stand out players in the Brasileirão over the last few years, and his performances in Grêmio's run to the semi finals of the Copa Libertadores has caught the eye of a number of clubs in Europe.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Manchester City have previously been linked with a move for Éverton, but ESPN claim that rivals United are now weighing up a potential move for the forward.

Éverton moved to Porto Alegre in 2013 from Brazilian minnows Fortaleza and was fast-tracked into Grêmio's first team just one year later.





He has gone on to make 129 appearances for the club, but teams in Europe are only now starting to take notice as Éverton has doubled his career goal tally this season alone, scoring 15 goals across all competitions for the Imortal Tricolor.

Éverton, who has been slapped with a €30m price tag, put pen to paper on a new contract with his club in August, tying him to the Arena do Grêmio until 2022.

However, the forward does have a €60m release clause written into his new contract, meaning that Europe's financial powerhouses can go straight into negotiations with the player if the clause is met.

Lucas Uebel/GettyImages

Despite being highly regarded in Brazil - Éverton was part of Tite's national team squad for the first time back in September - clubs will be reluctant to pay anywhere near his release clause as he hasn't consistently provided an impressive amount of goals, nor is he among the country's well-renowned wonderkids.