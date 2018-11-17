Mino Raiola 'Flies to Milan' as Reports Hint at Discussions Over Zlatan Ibrahimovic Move

The agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mino Raiola, has flown to Milan to discuss a possible return to the club, while the Swede himself has dismissed talk of doing so under Arsene Wenger.

Ibrahimovic currently plies his trade in the USA, having joined LA Galaxy in March 2018, with the 37-year-old netting an impressive 22 goals in 27 MLS appearances - although he couldn't help the club reach reach the post-season playoffs.

Now without club football until 2019, Sport Mediaset (via Football Italia) are reporting that so-called 'super agent' Raiola has flown to Milan to begin negotiations with the Serie A side regarding a possible return for his client during the January transfer window.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

It's believed that Ibrahimovic is looking to secure an 18-month contract with Milan, with salary demands in the region of €6m, while the club themselves are only willing to offer just a six-month deal to the striker - with the deadline for any proposed deal set for November 25.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons at San Siro in the red and black of Milan between 2010-12, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances, as well as winning a Serie A title during his two years at the club.

While the move is yet to be agreed, Ibrahimovic has also spoken about recent speculation regarding Arsene Wenger being linked with replacing current Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso at the San Siro, although the forward is unconvinced that the former Arsenal boss would take charge of the Italian side.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Speaking to L'Equipe, as quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport, he said: "I think it’s more likely that I’ll come back to Milan than Arsene Wenger will go there. I don’t think he wants to go to Italy and face that challenge.

"Milan is not an easy challenge."