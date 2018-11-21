Former Newcastle United Great Micky Quinn Claims to 'Know' What Rafa Benitez Wants From the Club

Ex-Newcastle United star Micky Quinn has stated his opinion on Rafael Benitez’s chances of staying at the club beyond the end of the season, claiming that the Spaniard wants to remain in charge of the Magpies for the long term.

Benitez has been at the club since 2016 and whilst he has always seemed to enjoy life on Tyneside, the poor running of the club by owner Mike Ashley has perpetually left doubts over whether or not the Spaniard would remain at the club.

However, writing on a Chronicle Q & A, Quinn has made some pretty monumental statements in regards to the manager's future with the club.

He wrote, "Look, I know for a fact that Rafa wants to be at Newcastle long term. He didn’t agree to come to the club back in March 2016 just to stay for three years or so – he wanted a long-term project."





However, The Spaniard’s current deal at St James’ Park is up at the end of the season, and there has been no agreement reached on an extension.

Quinn was keen to stress that Ashley would have to give the manager a higher budget in the upcoming transfer window if he was to convince Benitez that the Newcastle project was right for him.

“The only way I can see Rafa staying is if [Mike] Ashley allows him to spend in January, bring in genuine quality, and if the club makes a real bid to start pushing up the table and build," he wrote.

"If the club convince Rafa he will be given the resources to allow Newcastle to reach their potential, I think he’ll stay – but that’s a big, big if unfortunately.”

Newcastle started this season poorly and, despite his limited transfer funds, Benitez came under some pressure after failing to pick up a win in any of the opening ten league fixtures. However, back to back wins in their last two outings have eased some of the stress on Tyneside.

Newcastle will look to continue their recent resurgence when they face Burnley in the Premier League this Monday.