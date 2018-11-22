Sevilla Director Reveals Milan Loanee Andre Silva Will Join La Liga Club on Permanent Deal

November 22, 2018

Sevilla's sporting director Joaquin Caparros has made it clear the club intend to 'exercise the right to buy' Andre Silva as agreed in his loan deal from Milan. 

There had been talk that Milan want to keep hold of the man they bought for €38m during the summer of last year. However, Caparros has quashed any talk of that happening and has revealed 'the option to buy is in the contract' for Sevilla.

Silva moved to Spain on a loan deal this summer after seriously struggling for form in Italy after a big money move from Porto - scoring just twice in 24 league games for the club. However, the Portuguese striker has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch with Sevilla and has clearly impressed the club's hierarchy in doing so. 

Their sporting director Caparros was talking to the Spanish media, via Gianluca Dimarzio: "Andre Silva? We will be exercising the option to buy. And with the Rossoneri's (Milan's) will.

"Milan wants him? A lot of clubs want him but the buying option is part of the contract and we'll use it. The Rossoneri can say what they want: A long-term contract is already ready to make him a Sevilla player on a permanent basis."

Silva has settled very well since his loan move and has become a fan favourite at the Ramon Sanchez Stadium. The forward has seven La Liga goals already this campaign - just two behind leading scorers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

