Former Arsenal Favourite Alan Smith Tips Unai Emery to Sign Replacement for 'Erractic' Arsenal Star

Former Arsenal striker and current Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has suggested that Unai Emery signs a new defender to replace the 'erratic' Shkodran Mustafi.

The German defender has come in for continued criticism for his performances this season, despite Arsenal extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 17 games on Sunday, after a narrow 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

However, despite this impressive upturn in form, Arsenal have continued to ship goals and have conceded 16 goals in just 13 matches in the Premier League.

In light of this, Smith expects Emery to target signing a new defender to help shore things up the Gunners defence so they can mount a serious challenge for honours this season.

"I like the look of Rob Holding. He has had a run in the side, which has been vital for his development and confidence. It can’t be easy playing alongside Shkodran Mustafi in central defence, because the German is very erratic," Smith said in his Evening Standard column.

"And it would be no surprise if Arsenal made it their priority to sign a centre-back sooner rather than later."





Mustafi has played in all 13 Premier League games this season, scoring one goal, and appears to be one of Emery's trusted generals in the heart of the Arsenal defence, despite his positional awareness and decision making continually being called into question.





His long-term future at the club remains unclear, but for now, he appears to be an integral part of an Arsenal side who continue to go from strength to strength under Emery.

Unstoppable.



Arsenal now hold the longest unbeaten streak in Europe's Top 5 leagues (all comps) after their 2-1 win at Bournemouth. pic.twitter.com/6yPFh2viyQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2018

The north London heavyweights are in touching distance of the top four in the Premier League, sitting just one point off Chelsea and three off bitter rivals Tottenham - who they face in the north London derby this weekend.