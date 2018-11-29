Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form, Team News & More

This Saturday, league leaders Borussia Dortmund take on SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Lucian Favre's outfit have been in scintillating form all season, and will look to maintain their unbeaten league start to the season in order to retain their four point lead atop the table.





They come into the game off the back of their midweek Champions League draw against Club Brugge which was enough to take the Germans through into the round of 16.

FULL TIME | Goalless game.



But .. WE'RE OFF TO THE LAST 16! ✊#BVBUCL 0-0 pic.twitter.com/5WexkamZ1m — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 28, 2018

Freiburg themselves will be looking to continue their reasonable form this term. They sit in 11th position on the table following the opening 12 games. But, considering the fine performances of Dortmund lately, this may be a tough afternoon for Freiburg.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 1 December What Time Is Kick Off? 14:30 (BST) Where Is It Being Played? Signal Iduna Park TV Channel/Stream BT Sport Referee? TBC

Team News

Borussia Dortmund have a mostly fit first team, aside from the experienced left back Marcel Schmelzer who fractured his ankle back in September, and Axel Witsel, who is now a doubt having hobbled off during the midweek Champions League draw with a knee injury.

Freiburg's Nicolas Höfler is unlikely to feature again this year following knee ligament damage. Whilst Florian Niederlechner and Mike Frantz both look set to miss the clash with ongoing issues both suffered in October, and Brandon Borrello, who ruptured his cruciate all the way back in April, won't be available anytime soon.

Predicted Lineups

Borussia Dortmund Burki; Hakimi, Akanji, Zagadou, Piszczek; Larsen, Weigl, Delaney, Reus, Sancho; Gotze. SC Freiburg Schwolow; Gunter, Gulde, Koch, Heintz, Stenzel; Terrazzino, Haraber, Gondorf, Waldschmidt; Holer.

Head to Head Record

Last season Dortmund drew both of their league matches against Freiburg. The home result finished 2-2, whilst the away trip failed to produce any goals and saw the teams settle for a 0-0 finish. Prior to that, Dortmund had won the last 12 league games between the sides, which is a club record.

If history is anything to go by, Dortmund should be fairly confident of taking all three points this weekend. BVB have lost just one of their last 18 Bundesliga home games against Freiburg. This came in a 2-0 loss back in October 2001. The results otherwise have seen Dortmund come out on top 14 times, with the other three games ending all square.

In fact, Freiburg have won just eight percent of their top-flight matches against Dortmund. This is the club's worst win rate against any Bundesliga opposition - they've beaten BVB just three times to date.

Recent Form

Dortmund have been in fantastic form all season, culminating in a great 3-2 home victory over bitter rivals Bayern Munich before the international break. Since returning to club football, Favre's team beat Mainz 2-1 away from home, before their 0-0 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League was enough to see them progress into the next round of the tournament with one group game still to be played.

Overall in the Bundesliga this season, BVB have played 12, won nine, drawn three, and lost none. Their undefeated league start show just how good they've been and leaves them rightfully four points ahead of their nearest competition in the race for the Bundesliga title.

Freiburg haven't come close to reaching the lofty heights of their opposition, but by no means have they started the season poorly.

They sit mid-table, in 11th place, picking up 14 points from their fixtures so far. Yet, they do have more draws and losses than wins this term - it's just three wins, four losses, and five draws across the board.





Borussia Dortmund SC Freiburg Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Club Brugge (28/11) Freiburg 1-1 Werder Bremen (25/11) Mainz 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (24/11) Sion 0-5 Freiburg (15/11) Sportfreunde Lotte 2-3 Borussia Dortmund (16/11) Freiburg 1-3 Mainz (10/11) Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich (10/11) Bayern Munich 1-1 (3/11) Atletico Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (6/11) Holstein Kiel Freiburg 2-1(31/10)

Prediction

Games like this seem easy to predict. If all things go as recent form and history would suggest, then BVB will comfortably trounce Freiburg. Of course, football has a wonderful habit of often doing its best to swerve the expected outcome, but even so, it's hard to predict a tough game here for Dortmund.

You can expect Favre's men to get the job done in both style and with relative ease.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Freiburg