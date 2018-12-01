Michael Owen Offers Prediction for Sunday's Nailbiting North London Derby

Michael Owen has offered his predictions ahead of this weekend's highly anticipated north London derby. The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker has predicted an exciting, high scoring encounter but does not appear convinced that either side will have the nerve to take all the spoils.

Tottenham go into this game two places ahead of their rivals, having finished above their local enemies for the last two seasons. Arsenal are on the road to recovery under Unai Emery though, and come into this game on the back of an 18-game unbeaten run.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Just three points separate the two sides and this game could have a huge significance in determining the Champions League places for next season. With Jose Mourinho’s men cut adrift and the title looking like a two horse race, the final Champions League places will likely be contested by the three major London clubs.

Tottenham have been ruthless on the road so far though, having won seven of their first eight away games – their best return at this stage of a top flight season since their last title-winning campaign way back in 1961.

A victory here could be huge for both side's seasons and Owen claimed the pressure of the situation might get to both sets of players. Speaking to BetVictor, he said: “North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs can always be relied upon to entertain especially when facing each other and another exciting encounter looks on the cards in a cracking super Sunday match up.

“The Gunners will feel more pressure to win to close a three-point gap [but] in forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang have a man in form and one of the deadliest marksman in the top flight.”

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“Of course both teams look full of goals and a high scoring shootout looks likely. I still can’t trust either to win though and am happy to predict a 2-2 finish.”