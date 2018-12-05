Fulham 1-1 Leicester City: Report, Ratings & Reaction as James Maddison Earns Point for the Foxes

By 90Min
December 05, 2018

Fulham's search for their first Premier League clean sheet of the season continues after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Craven Cottage. 

Aboubakar Kamara opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes prior the interval, but James Maddison levelled the scores in the 74th minute to salvage a point for the Foxes, as manager Claudio Ranieri's second successive match against one of his former sides ended without victory.

FULHAM


Key Talking Point


The hosts were wasteful in the early stages despite committing several men forward. The presence of Aleksandar Mitrović proved to be a handful for their opponents,and it was the former Newcastle man that found Kamara, who subsequently put the Cottagers in front after some poor defending from Çağlar Söyüncü.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

The goal changed the complexion of the game as the hosts upped the tempo, using the ball much better and getting it out wide. 

Yet, for all their attacking intent, the Cottagers looked exposed defensively and conceded the leveller following a swift counter-attack.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Rico (5); Christie (5), Odoi (5), Mawson (6), Le Marchand (5); Chambers (6), Seri (5); Kamara (6), Vietto (5), Sessegnon (5); Mitrović (7).


Substitutes: Bryan (N/A), Ream (N/A), Cairney (6).

STAR MAN - Kamara may have got the goal, but he was relatively quiet otherwise. Mitrović put in a very unselfish display, he kept the ball well under-pressure, helped his teammates in tight-spaces further up the field and battled for free kicks. He looked a danger from set-pieces and went close on a few occasions. His link-up play was also very good, as he provided the assist for Kamara.

WORST PLAYER - Luciano Vietto didn't have the best of games. He struggled to keep the ball in the first-half, was dispossessed on a few occasions. His failure to do so almost contributed to Leicester taking the lead through Kelechi Iheanacho in the early stages of the game.

His movement off the ball was also poor and prevented teammates from linking up with him. His only meaningful involvement saw him drive into the area and see his effort blocked. The Spaniard was rightfully substituted at half-time.

LEICESTER CITY


Key Talking Point


The Foxes were sloppy on the ball in the first period, but looked a threat on the break with the pace of James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho - who was denied one-on-one by Sergio Rico in the third minute.


The visitors were also a danger from set-pieces with the deliveries from Maddison and Ben Chilwell causing several problems for their opponents.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, they weren't at their best in their own area, which was evident as Fulham went in front. 


The introduction of substitutes Shinji Okazaki and Demarai Gray proved to be crucial, however, as they combined to provide the equaliser for Maddison, who slotted home.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Schmeichel (5); Simpson (5), Morgan (6), Söyüncü (5), Chilwell (5); Mendy (5), Ndidi (5); Diabaté (5), Maddison (7*), Albrighton (6); Iheanacho (5).


Substitutes: Gray (6), Iborra (N/A), Okazaki (6).

STAR MAN - Maddison was the star in what was a below-par performance for the Foxes away from home. He started well and created key chances for his teammates, most notably for Iheanacho inside the first three minutes.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

His wicked deliveries also caused his opposition several problems and produced chances for his skipper Morgan. He managed to get the get the important leveller, capping off a great performance.


WORST PLAYER - Çağlar Söyüncü was far from impressive. He looked nervous throughout the first-half, trying to shepherd the ball out of play when it simply wasn't an option and losing the ball deep in his own-half. He didn't look convincing coming up against the likes of Mitrović, whose movement and aerial presence caused him several issues. He also put in a weak challenge to allow Kamara to put Fulham ahead in the match.

Looking Ahead


Up next for Fulham is a trip to eighth-placed Manchester United. The Cottagers have scored in each of their last three meetings at Old Trafford in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Leicester travel to third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, hoping to maintain their seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

More Soccer

