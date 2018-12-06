Liverpool's Joe Gomez Likely Out 6 Weeks With Leg Fracture

The key defender suffered the injury in Wednesday's win over Burnley.

By 90Min
December 06, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will be out of action until 2019 after suffering a fracture to his lower left leg during the club's 3-1 win over Burnley on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old started at Turf Moor but was stretchered off after just 20 minutes following a collision with defender Ben Mee.

Liverpool confirmed that Gomez would be missing for up to six weeks following his injury on Wednesday, although they did offer hope that he could be back in action sooner than expected if his treatment goes to plan.

"Liverpool can confirm Joe Gomez sustained a fracture to the lower left leg during the 3-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday night," the club confirmed on their official website.

"Gomez’s injury was further assessed by the Reds’ medical team at Melwood on Thursday.

"Initial indications suggest the 21-year-old is facing a spell of up to six weeks out of action, though this is dependent on how his treatment and rehabilitation programmes progress."

The England international has emerged as a vital first team player under Jürgen Klopp this season, making 18 appearances across all competitions.

He has featured in all but two Premier League games, starting eleven of them where he often partners January signing Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez's injury news will be a cause for concern when Liverpool host Napoli next week on the final matchday of the Champions League group stages.

The Reds know that qualification alongside Paris Saint-Germain is a real possibility, but Klopp's side can't afford to let Napoli score at Anfield and their chances of keeping a clean sheet will now be weaker due to Gomez's absence.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)