Jurgen Klopp Claims Joe Gomez Was 'Lucky' to Escape More Serious Injury in Burnley Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the club are 'lucky' that the injury suffered by defender Joe Gomez on Wednesday night was not more severe.

The English centre-back was stretchered off with a fractured left leg in the first half of their 3-1 win against Burnley at Turf Moor, meaning he is likely to be out for around six weeks. Though Klopp has said he is thankful that his player will not be absent for longer, claiming the challenge by Burnley's Ben Mee could have caused a much lengthier lay-off.

Klopp said, via the Evening Standard: "[It's] a bit, I would say, lucky because it could have been worse. Six weeks for us is massive, I can't even count the games in that period, but that means he will be back for a big part of the season and that's good."

The German also gave an insight into how Gomez's defensive versatility has allowed him to manage the minutes of young Liverpool prodigy Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Klopp said:"He (Gomez) helped us a lot and especially because we could make these changes with Trent and Joe and that was really important because Trent is still a young boy and we cannot push through 20 games in a row."

With Gomez's absence, Liverpool will be even more stretched for defensive options for their game at the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth, with Dejan Lovren missing with concussion, and Nathaniel Clyne out.

If Klopp is looking to rest Alexander-Arnold, he may look towards James Milner or summer arrival Fabinho to fill in on the right side of defence.

The Liverpool manager also took the time to praise centre-back Virgil van Dijk on the impact he has had on the club's backline since his arrival in January 2018.

Commenting on the defender's reliability and recovery, Klopp said: "Virgil's number is always up. He is ready to go again so that is good."

Liverpool do not only have defensive injuries to contend with currently. They are also sweating on the fitness of forward Sadio Mane for the game on Saturday, but they will be able to welcome Andy Robertson and Georginio Wijnaldum back to the squad, after they both missed the trip to Lancashire during midweek.