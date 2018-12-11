Dries Mertens has ridiculed Liverpool's famous 'This is Anfield' sign and suggested that he isn't at all fazed by the Anfield atmosphere.

Napoli travel to Liverpool in a crucial Champions League tie that will decide the fate of both side's knockout aspirations. In order to qualify, Liverpool must win by a scoreline of 1-0 or by two clear goals - any other result will mean that Napoli will qualify in their place.

Liverpool will be heavily relying on their supporters to deliver the sort of atmosphere that has become synonymous with European nights in the red half of Merseyside, but that certainly doesn't appear to worry Mertens.

In an interview with The Times, the Napoli forward claimed that Anfield didn't exactly meet his expectations when he last visited the ground for a Europa League clash with Utrecht.

“My strongest memory is that they have a sign saying ‘This is Anfield’ and everyone was talking about it, so I was thinking it’s very big, you know,” he recalled.

“I came through the tunnel and I asked, ‘Where is the thing?’ and they said you missed it and I hadn’t noticed it. So, in the second half, I’m looking at this small thing and asking, ‘Is this so special?’

When asked if the atmosphere was particularly special that night, the 31-year-old simply responded: “They had a special price for children, so maybe not.”

Mertens did admit that the game between the two sides will be different than what he experienced in the Europa League, but remained non-plussed, adding: "Football in Italy is crazy and the people are very crazy too so I think we are used to it. For me, it will push me to a different level, these are the nights we want to play.”

Liverpool have already won their first two home matches in the Champions League this season and they will be hoping that their supporters can prove Mertens wrong and carry their team to victory once again.